Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tops the ‘Billboard’ chart, becomes biggest debut of year by a woman

Beyoncé’s Renaissance had ascended to the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

The singer’s seventh studio album, which dropped July 29, has landed at the top of the chart for the week dated August 13. For the record, all of Beyoncé’s solo albums have debuted in the top slot.

Not only did Renaissance score the number one spot, Billboard reports that Beyoncé also earned the title of biggest debut of 2022 by a woman. with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. for the week ending August 4, according to Luminate. The last album by a woman to top the charts was Adele’s 30, which was released in November 2021 and dominated for six weeks at the top.

Renaissance is Beyoncé’s first solo album since 2016’s Lemonade.