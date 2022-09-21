Beverly Hills Cop sequel arrests original stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot

Courtesy: Netflix

Eddie Murphy‘s forthcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley has secured four of the original movie series’ stars.

Judge Reinhold and John Ashton, who played, respectively, detective partners William “Billy” Rosewood and John Taggart, will walk the beat once again with Murphy’s Axel Foley.

Brosnan Pinchot, who stole whole scenes as flamboyant gallery worker Serge, and Paul Reiser, who played Murphy’s detective partner in Detroit, Jeffrey, have also come aboard.

As previously reported, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are also in the cast.

The film is currently in production, but the plot details are still under wraps.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.