‘Better Call Saul’? ‘Only Murders’? ‘Hacks?’ Who will grab Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations?

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

Tuesday morning, a collection of stars will get the early morning wake-up call for which they might have been dreaming the night before: Finding out they’re nominated for an Emmy.

Stand-up comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm star JB Smoove will read the nominees live Tuesday morning, along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero, ahead of September’s 74th Annual Emmy Awards telecast.

This year, prognosticators seem to agree Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building is ripe for some trophy love in the Outstanding Comedy category, especially considering other likely nominees like FX’s Atlanta, Hacks on HBO, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Ted Lasso have already won. ABC’s new school comedy Abbott Elementary could snag its first noms.

Then again, there are always the surprise nominations, particularly in the broadly-defined comedy category — like Amazon Studios’ The Boys was last year.

In the drama category, it would be a lay-up for Netflix’s biggest-ever hit Squid Game to get some attention. The show certainly has its fans in the entertainment industry, with Steven Spielberg among those touting creator Hwang Dong-hyuk‘s twisted Korean survival show.

Alongside that import could be previous winners like HBO’s Euphoria and Succession, NBC’s just-wrapped, Emmy-winning drama This Is Us, and Netflix’s hailed Ozark. Stranger Things could also be in the running outside the usual technical categories.

With Emmy magnet The Crown out of contention this year, it opens up more possibilities, including more focus on previous nominees like Better Call Saul, as well as recognition for quirky upstarts that found an audience, including Showtime’s Yellowjackets, as well as another smash, Paramount Network’s Yellowstone.

As they say in TV, stay tuned.

The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, September 22 and also stream on Peacock.

