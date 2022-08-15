‘Better Call Saul’ finale: Showrunner and star say the ending is “true to itself” and “so honoring of the fans”

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

On Monday night, we’ll say goodbye to Saul Goodman, aka Jimmy McGill, aka Gene Takavic, as AMC’s Better Call Saul airs its final episode. The show, which began as a Breaking Bad prequel but is now taking place in the post-Breaking Bad timeline, is going out in a shower of critical acclaim and Emmy nominations. But wrapping up a long-running show — especially one part of such a beloved franchise — isn’t easy, says co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould.

“It’s lot of pressure. It’s very scary. A lot of sweaty palms, a lot of sleepless nights,” Gould told reporters last week. “And those of us on the show are very happy with where it ended. I hope everybody else agrees.”

He adds, “I think the thing that I’m most proud of is, I think the show [is] true to itself, and we’re playing in the same court that we started with.”

Emmy nominee Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, agrees.

“I think the ending that they wrote, Peter insisted upon what they have always insisted upon, which is character must dictate plot, not plot dictate character,” she tells ABC Audio.

Seehorn adds, “I think that he honored the characters and what they would do and what would happen in a way that was so honoring of the fans — and all of the storylines from both of these franchises — and still honoring the intelligence of our fans at the same time.”

In the penultimate episode, Kim gave the court an affidavit revealing the true circumstances of Howard Hamlin’s death, while Jimmy/Saul/Gene went on the run after being ID’d by Carol Burnett‘s character, Marion. What the couple’s ultimate fate will be is anyone’s guess.

The Better Call Saul finale airs on AMC Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

