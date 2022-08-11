‘Better Call Saul’ creator says there are no plans for any other ‘Breaking Bad’ spin-offs

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

While Better Call Saul was met with strong ratings, critical acclaim and Emmy gold, show creator Vince Gilligan says when the spin-off ends on August 15, the Breaking Bad universe might just end with it.

“You can’t keep putting all your money on red 21,” he joked at AMC’s recent Television Critics gathering, according to Deadline.

“I feel like we probably pushed it doing a spin-off to Breaking Bad [but] I could not be more happy with the results. Then I did El Camino and I’m very proud of that, too,” he said of the two-hour 2019 Breaking Bad movie starring the show’s Emmy-winning Aaron Paul, which bookended that acclaimed series.

Gilligan admitted, “But I think I’m starting to sense you’ve got to know when to leave the party, you don’t want to be the guy with a lampshade on your head.”

Speaking alongside his Saul co-producer Peter Gould, Gilligan allowed, “I don’t have any plans right now to do anything more in this universe. I know I probably gave the same answer at the end of Breaking Bad. I gotta prove to myself that I got something else in me. I’m not a one-trick pony, that’s what I’m hoping.”

That said, the success of Better Call Saul has the show creator adopting a “never say never” approach regarding the Breaking Bad mother ship.

Gilligan, a veteran of The X-Files, says his next project will be a venture back into the paranormal, with shades of that phenomenon Fox show and The Twilight Zone.

