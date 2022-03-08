Better Call Saul…a cab? Giancarlo Esposito signs on to ‘The Driver’ for AMC

AMC

“It’s great to be back home!” That was the word from multiple Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito, who will return to his Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul network AMC with a new series.

The Driver will have Esposito playing a cab driver whose life is turned upside down when he picks up a Zimbabwean gangster who exploits human migrants trafficked into U.S. ports.

In a statement, the acclaimed actor notes of the six-episode series, “I am over the moon excited, enthused, and inspired to be in collaboration with the stellar network and creative team of AMC!,” before adding, “Thanks for believing in me.”

Esposito played fast-food franchise owner and drug kingpin Gus Fring on Breaking Bad and its spinoff, Better Call Saul, earning Outstanding Supporting Actor Emmy nominations for both shows. He also was nominated in the same category for his turn as the calculating Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.