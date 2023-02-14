“Believe”: ‘Ted Lasso’ returns to Apple TV+ March 15

Apple TV+

Game on: Ted Lasso is returning to Apple TV+ on March 15.

Following the show’s historic back-to-back Emmy wins, the streamer on Tuesday dropped a teaser to the forthcoming third season.

AFC Richmond’s personalities are shown each making up cheery yellow signs with the word “Believe” written on it — except for, as one might predict, Emmy winner Brett Goldstein‘s Roy Kent, who, with a grunt, scrawls the word in a teensy font.

Jason Sudeikis‘ ever-cheery manager then enters the locker room with Brendan Hunt‘s Coach Beard and smiles, seeing each of the players have taped their respective signs to their lockers.

“Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seen,” Ted tells Beard.

Ted Lasso‘s Wednesday debut predicts a mid-week drop for each new episode, a first for the streaming service.

Apple TV+ teases, “In the 12-episode third season…the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed)…has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach…”

The streamer continues, “Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.”

The tease concludes, “Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

