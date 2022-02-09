‘Batwoman’ star Javicia Leslie on breaking barriers, and bringing smiles to fans

Dean Buscher/The CW — (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Javicia [Ja-VEET-SEE-uh] Leslie took over the cape and cowl for Ruby Rose in the second season of the CW show Batwoman, and as a lifelong comic fan, continuing to play her in season three hasn’t gotten old.

Aside from being a fangirl, Leslie tells ABC Audio the role is particularly meaningful for her as a Black actress.

“We’re at a point now where we kind of get to see ourselves physically in these suits, and what the fandom has shown me is that there is a community of people who have been waiting — who have been waiting — to see themselves.”

She adds, “And it’s not just about racial identity, because as a human, we represent so many things.”

And Leslie recently represented a good cause, partnering with tissue brand Puffs Plus to provide supplies to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center — and virtually visit with its patients — as part of the company’s Puffs Power Pals initiative.

“I was a kid that watched superhero shows and watched superhero movies, and I wanted to be Storm [from X-Men]. And I can only imagine if any of those characters spoke to me… at one of the most challenging times of my life!” she expressed.

“[T]o be able to have the opportunity to speak to these kids, to be able to have the opportunity to encourage them to be brave and strong and keep smiling, like that’s a blessing, and that’s an honor.”

Incidentally, ABC Audio wanted to know if Javicia had any Bat-advice for Leslie Grace, recently unveiled as HBO Max’s Batgirl. “A million attagirls,” Javicia says, and honestly, Leslie, I’ve seen her work, she doesn’t need any tips. She’s so bada** and I just cannot wait to see it.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.

