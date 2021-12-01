‘Batgirl’ film shooting gets underway for HBO Max

Leslie Grace — Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Batgirl has taken flight.

With an Instagram snap of the movie’s clapper, co-director Adil El Arbi wrote, “Day One of Batgirl!!!” followed with an Arabic phrase meaning “Praise be to God.”

Bilall Fallah is co-directing; the pair previously directed the hit Bad Boys for Life.

The photo was set against a desk belonging to “Officer Barbara Gordon,” who Bat-fans know is the alter-ego of the titular heroine and the daughter of Batman’s longtime confidante, Gotham Police Commissioner James Gordon.

Leslie Grace is playing Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in the film, and her dad will be played by Oscar winner JK Simmons, reprising his role from Justice League. Brendan Fraser has been cast as Garfield Lynns, also known as the pyromaniac baddie Firefly.

Warner Bros. has stated that HBO Max will be a proving ground of sorts for its DC heroes before they turn up on the big screen. However, Batgirl was written by DC big-screen movie vet Christina Hodson, who penned the scripts for both Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie and the upcoming Flash movie that will star Ezra Miller.

