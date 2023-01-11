Backstage at the Golden Globes: Austin Butler on “blacking out,” Michelle Yeoh ditches “the rocking chair,” and more

NBC/Rich Polk

After a year away, the Golden Globes returned Tuesday night for its 80th installment, and backstage, the winners were in the mood to party.

Austin Butler, who picked up his first ever Golden Globe for playing the title role in Elvis, admitted he was still recovering from “sort of blacking out” a short time earlier, when he accepted his award. “You know, I remember going to so many auditions and never booking anything, and I just feel so grateful right now,” explained the actor, who also thanked Elvis’ family, who, “have now welcomed me into their family in such a beautiful way,” making him, “endlessly grateful to them…”

Michelle Yeoh, who took the Best Actress trophy for Everything Everywhere All at Once, was also “overwhelmed” to be picking up the honor at 60 years old — at a time when Asian representation is finally strong in Hollywood. “I’m just so happy that I’m still here when this change has happened, you know that I’m not in my rocking chair and go like, ‘Why didn’t I get that chance?'” she said.

Her co-star in Everything Everywhere, former child star Ke Huy Quan, explained how grateful he was to be recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category. “You know, for the longest time, people have come up to me and they would say, ‘Are you the kid from Indiana Jones? Are you the kid from Goonies?’ But now when I go out, people say, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re Waymond from Everything Everywhere All at Once!‘ And that was what I always hoped would happen!”

