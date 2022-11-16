﻿﻿﻿’Bachelorette’ ﻿star Erich Schwer addresses split from Gabby Windey

ABC via Getty Images

﻿Bachelorette star Erich Schwer is addressing his recent split from Gabby Windey.

Taking to Instagram Stories Tuesday, the reality star, 29, wrote, “A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby. The reality is that we ultimately were not each other’s people.”

“It’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” Erich continued. “We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back.”

Erich added that he thinks Windey is “an amazing person” and he will “always root for her,” before sharing that he plans to focus on himself and spend time with family and loved ones.

“I have learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes and I continue to better myself every day,” he wrote. “I have been working hard these past few months and I’m excited to share with y’all eventually.”

The statement comes just one day after Gabby, 31, spoke about their split on Dancing with the Stars.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life,” she said then. “We weren’t each other’s best match.”

Gabby and Erich called it quits earlier this month, just two months after getting engaged on season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.