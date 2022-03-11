‘Bachelorette’ cast member Clint Arlis reportedly died by suicide

ABC

Page Six is reporting that Bachelorette alum Clint Arlis‘ January death was by suicide.

Arlis, who unsuccessfully competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s affections on season 11 of the show, was 34.

According to the publication, Arlis had been having mental health issues following a breakup, but his family said he’d been doing better since moving back in with his parents.

When news of his death broke, Bristowe — who ultimately chose Shawn Booth during her season of the show — called Arlis’ passing an “absolute tragedy,” and noted in an Instagram story, “[E]ven though things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show until today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person.”

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.