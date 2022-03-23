‘Bachelor’ contestant Cassie Randolph reveals how she found out ex Colton Underwood was gay

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph is opening up about how she found out about her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood’s sexual orientation.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Off The Vine podcast, Cassie revealed that she didn’t get a heads-up that the former Bachelor’s was going to publicly come out as gay during an interview on Good Morning America back in April 2021.

“I found out the same way that everyone else did,” she recalled. “I was actually in Mexico on vacation with friends…But yeah, I found out, I think, through Snapchat on GMA.”

“It was horrible,” Cassie added. “It was just, like, a shocking kind of feeling.”

Colton, 30, gave Cassie, 26, his final rose during season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. The pair dated until May 2020. Later, Cassie filed a restraining order claiming Colton was stalking and harassing her. The order was dropped in November 2020.

Since then, both have moved on romantically. Cassie with singer-songwriter Brighton Reinhardt and Colton with Jordan C. Brown, who he got engaged to last month.

