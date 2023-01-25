Ava Max says we should expect “something nuts every night” on first headlining tour

Ava Max is about to release her eagerly awaited sophomore album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, but she’s most excited about the tour she’s going to do to promote it, which she says will be nuts.

“I’m going on my first headline tour this year. I’m really excited. That’s something I can’t wait to do,” Ava tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “It’s been a long time coming. Last year was a big learning year for me. This year it’s go time: I’m gonna be on the road all year.”

Describing her vision for her upcoming tour, “The Motto” singer tells Zane, “It’s going to be a dance party, that’s for sure. I might bring everyone onstage. I want everyone onstage with me. So who knows? I might do something crazy. You’re definitely going to see something nuts every night.”

As for the album, which is due out on Friday, Ava says it “feels like the beginning of something very special.” Telling Zane that she’s “in a much better place now,” she adds, “I live in a really calm space. You have to enjoy the journey you’re on. We just have to enjoy what we do, love the people we love, and that’s all there is to it, I think.”

On Tuesday, Ava released yet another new song from the album, “Cold As Ice,” and revealed in an Instagram Story that she’ll be doing an exclusive album release show on February 2 at LA’s Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, which promptly sold out.