Authorities in ‘Rust’ shooting case insist Alec Baldwin still hasn’t turned over his cellphone

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Days after Alec Baldwin called claims he wasn’t cooperating with authorities “a lie,” the Santa Fe County, New Mexico, Sheriff’s Office announced that the actor still hasn’t surrendered his cellphone in the Rust shooting investigation.

Authorities had issued a search warrant for the device back in December, to aid in the analysis of Baldwin’s fatal shooting of camerawoman Halyna Hutchins back on October 21.

Despite negotiations between the Santa Fe County District Attorney’s office and Alec’s legal reps, “To date, the cell phone has not be turned over to authorities,” the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

In his Instagram post, Baldwin was defensive about the situation, explaining, “They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you,” the actor and producer of the Western said.

He insisted, “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bulls***, that’s a lie.”

Baldwin’s lawyer Aaron Dyer had previously issued a statement that claimed they wanted to “take steps to protect Mr. Baldwin’s family and personal information…unrelated to the investigation. A phone contains a person’s entire life, and personal information needs to be protected.”

Baldwin insisted to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he didn’t pull the trigger of the vintage-style Colt revolver that was pointed at Hutchins during a rehearsal. Nevertheless, a live round that went unnoticed in the pistol discharged and fatally struck Hutchins, and also injured director Joel Souza.

The statement from Baldwin’s lawyer continued, “While they evaluate the phone information, we hope that the authorities continue to focus on how the live rounds got on the set in the first place.”

Investigators say hundreds of rounds were recovered from the set, “a mix” of harmless dummy rounds, fireable blanks, and potentially deadly live ammunition.

