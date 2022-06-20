Author Jenny Han on getting Taylor Swift music for new TV series: “I felt like I was going to faint”

Swifties are in for a real treat when they binge-watch the new Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the best-selling book trilogy of the same name by To All the Boys author Jenny Han. That’s because Taylor Swift’s music makes up a significant portion of the soundtrack.

“It was a real dream of mine to get her music for the show,” Han tells ABC Audio.

Several Swift songs are played throughout the series during pivotal moments, but Han says one was particularly special to her.

“I won’t say, like, which specific song it is, but there was one where I was like, ‘Please, this is the song that I was listening to as I was writing the book. We need this song,’” she says. “And when I got the news that she had approved usage, I felt like I was going to faint.”

Han says she expects SITP fans will be excited about the inclusion of Swift’s music in the TV adaptation.

“I have always been a fan, and the book fans are also fans,” she says. “In the Venn diagram of The Summer I Turned Pretty fans and Taylor fans, I feel like it’s literally one circle.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

“This Love (Taylor’s Version),” Swift’s rerecording of a song from her 1989 album, premiered in the series’ trailer and was subsequently released the same day.

“Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of ‘This Love’ in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty,” Taylor posted on Instagram after the trailer was released. “I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very [emotional] about this turn of events.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty is streaming now.