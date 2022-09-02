At Venice Film Fest, Timothée Chalamet warns of “societal collapse,” rails against social media

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

While promoting his controversial cannibal road trip film Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival Friday, Timothée Chalamet took aim at the “onslaught” of social media.

“To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged,” 26-year-old Chalamet said, according to Variety.

“I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in,” he continued.

The Dune star added, “I have a little brother who’s 19, 20-ish, and thinking about him in this world, and the self-judgement and judgment of others that people seem so flooded with every day in such a drastic and severe way is so scary, because the hope is that you can find your own compass within all of it and that seems like a difficult task now.”

The actor expressed he’s not “casting judgment” on those who use social media, but he opined, “I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air…”

Based on Camille DeAngelis‘ 2015 book of the same name, Bones and All has a U.S. release date of November 23.

