As Hawkeye nears the end, co-star Fra Fee admits it was tough balancing being a Marvel fan and a Marvel baddie

On Wednesday, the penultimate episode of Hawkeye dropped on Disney+.

Irish actor Fra Fee plays Kazi, one of the senior henchmen of the Tracksuit Mafia, who tangles with Jeremy Renner‘s Clint Barton/Hawkeye throughout the series.

As a huge Marvel movie fan, Fee admits to ABC Audio, “I still have to pinch myself on a regular basis. It’s all very bizarre that of course, you’re desperately trying to play it cool, it’s like, say, ‘Yeah, this is a cool character, I reckon I can give this a go,’ inside, you’re completely losing your … everything,” he says with a huge laugh.

A scene in last week’s episode, that saw Fee being held at the mercy of Renner’s archer Avenger, took him a bit to get over, Fee says.

“That was a moment!” he laughs. “I’ll not tell a lie that was a moment, and we had a laugh in the car that day, but I was definitely nervous going into like, ‘What? What has happened to my little mediocre life? This is insane.'”

Fee explains, “I’ve been such a fan of this world, and I adore the movies, but one of my favorite scenes of all time is Jeremy’s scene [in Avengers: Endgame] when he loses his family in The Blip is one of the most tragic, so beautifully expressed, beautifully displayed performances, and so to actually continue his story is…just such an honor. It really, really is.”

