As Better Call Saul returns, Kim Wexler’s fate remains a mystery: “There’s just not a lot of happy endings going on here”

The back half of the final season of Better Call Saul premieres Monday night on AMC. There has been a lot of speculation about the ultimate fate of Kim Wexler, wife of Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman. Because Better Call Saul is a prequel to Breaking Bad, and Kim doesn’t appear in that show at all, many fans assume she’ll be killed. But Rhea [Ray] Seehorn, who plays Kim, says there are other fates for her character that are just as tragic.

“It’s fun being the one that people don’t know where she ends up,” Seehorn tells ABC Audio. “But about halfway through the series, I started to think, ‘Wow, if she is so far down a hole from where we saw her in the beginning that she actually is OK with what Jimmy is doing in Breaking Bad and is fine with it, that’s its own tragedy.'”

Seehorn — who knows how the show ends but isn’t saying — teases other possible “tragedies” that could befall Kim: She could leave Jimmy, or throw him to the wolves to save herself. But either way, she hints, “There’s just not a lot of happy endings going on here!”

Meanwhile, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has received four Emmy nods for his role as Jimmy/Saul, but Seehorn has yet to receive a nod. Emmy nominations are announced Tuesday, so how does Seehorn like her chances?

“It’s pretty great to be in that conversation,” she tells ABC Audio. “There’s a lot of brilliant performances out there. I’m thankful that people talk about me in the same group as some of the amazing women that are performing out there in a variety of roles. And I’m … very flattered.”

But, she notes, “It’s a hard thing to to tell yourself, ‘Oh, and now you should wish that it happens!’ Because it might not!”

