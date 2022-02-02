Arrests made regarding Michael K. Williams’ death; Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah reuniting; and more

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York announced on Wednesday that four men have bee arrested on federal charges in connection with the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams on September 6, 2021.

Irvin Cartagena, 39, is accused of selling heroin laced with fentanyl to the Boardwalk Empire and The Wire star on September 5, the day before Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment. Hector Robles, 57, Luis Cruz, 56, and Carlos Macci, 70, were also arrested on a charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Williams, a five-time Emmy nominee, died from a lethal combination of several drugs, including heroin and cocaine. He was 54.

In other news, two of the stars of the 2017 film Girls Trip are reuniting on television. Jada Pinkett Smith will be featured on an upcoming episode of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah, according to Deadline.

Smith will guest star as Jessie Cook, an expert thief with a photographic memory. Cook and Robyn McCall, portrayed by Latifah, previously worked together on a mission for the CIA. Jada, who recently reprised her role as Niobe in The Matrix Resurrections, also appeared with the rapper/actress in the 1996 movie Set It Off, co-starring Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise.

Finally, Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R., Kerry Washington, Janelle Monáe, Shonda Rhimes, Lin-Manuel Miranda and basketball stars Steph Curry and Chris Paul have joined Michelle Obama‘s When We All Vote campaign to change the culture around voting and increase participation in every election.

