Armie Hammer’s ex breaks silence on ‘House of Hammer’ docuseries

Armie Hammer‘s estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has watched Discovery+’s docuseries House of Hammer, a look into the salacious allegations that have derailed the career of The Lone Ranger and The Social Network actor.

“I definitely was surprised, but I think that’s to be expected,” Chambers told E! News in a story published on Wednesday.

“I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me,” the 40-year-old TV personality revealed. “It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity.”

Chambers also explained that she was approached to participate in the three-part series but said, “all that’s mattered and does matter is the kids and our family, and that was not something that was going to be in line with my goals for them.”

Hammer was accused of rape and abuse, and of sending a series of direct messages to various women that included references to violent sexual acts and cannibalism. Hammer’s attorneys have claimed all of his relationships have been consensual.

Chambers and Hammer, who tied the knot in 2010 share two children: 7-year-old Harper Grace Armand and 5-year-old Ford Douglas Armand. They separated in 2020.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

