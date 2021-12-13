Armie Hammer leaves treatment facility months after sexual assault and abuse allegations surfaced

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Armie Hammer has checked out of a Florida treatment facility where he spent most the of year following allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct.

On Sunday, Hammer’s lawyer told E! Online, “I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility and is doing great.” An exact exit date was not confirmed.

The news comes after reports that the Call Me By Your Name actor entered rehab on May 31 seeking treatment for drug, alcohol, and sex issues — just months after he was embroiled in controversy after two women came forward lodging serious accusations against him.

In January, his ex-girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, released unverified DMs that allegedly came from Hammer and claimed the actor harbored fantasies involving cannibalism. In addition, the 22-year-old alleged Hammer was “obsessed” with the idea of “taking a piece of me…and consuming it.”

The second woman, a 24-year-old who goes by the name Effie, claimed she thought the the Golden Globe nominee was going to kill her after he allegedly “violently” raped her on April 24, 2017.

Hammer was subsequently dropped from multiple projects following the accusations.

