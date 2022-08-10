Are the Golden Globes coming back to NBC?

HFPA

The Hollywood Reporter made headlines Tuesday with an exclusive story that the beleaguered Golden Globe Awards were returning to former home at NBC sooner than most predicted.

The trade reported the show could return to the network on January 10, 2023.

However, the network has made no formal announcement, and a source told ABC Audio the headline was “premature.”

ABC Audio reached out to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the once-annual event, and the organization apparently won’t be commenting on the news.

The Golden Globes found itself embroiled in controversy early in 2021, after accusations of sexism and racism were leveled at the organization. The HFPA had long maintained its status in Hollywood despite having zero minority journalists in its voting ranks and engaging in other “unethical conduct,” as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

What’s more, its former president was ousted after an email from him surfaced in which he allegedly referred to Black Lives Matter as a “racist hate movement.”

In response, NBC severed its ties with the organization, as stars like Scarlett Johansson, Shonda Rimes and Mark Ruffalo publicly dragged it. Tom Cruise even went so far as to return his three acting trophies from the organization in protest.

The HFPA subsequently vowed it would be making “transformational changes” to boost minority membership and representation, and increase transparency into the organization and its inner workings.

The Globes didn’t air in 2022, though they were held at a private event in Beverly Hills that was shunned by the industry at large.

While the annual event was a ratings draw for the network, it remains to be seen if it will be embraced again by the entertainment industry if the show does get back on the air as quickly as The Hollywood Reporter is predicting.

