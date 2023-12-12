Are Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song married?

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While Brenda Song attended her Dollface co-star Kat Denning‘s wedding on November 27, Brenda was reportedly sporting a new piece of bling that other guests couldn’t help but notice.

Along with her engagement ring from Macaulay Culkin, the former Disney Channel star was wearing what appeared to be a diamond encrusted wedding band on that finger, according to People.

The Home Alone star, 43, and Song, 35, have been a couple since 2017, and share two children together — Dakota Song Culkin, born April 5, 2021, and another son whose name hasn’t been revealed, in December 2022. The couple got engaged in 2022, according to the outlet.

Culkin was previously married to actress Rachel Miner from 1998-2002. Song was was previously engaged to Billy Ray Cyrus‘ son Trace Dempsey Cyrus, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship from 2010-2017.

