Apple TV+ teases upcoming slate of movies and shows

‘The Beanie Bubble’ – Apple TV+

While the Emmy magnet comedy Ted Lasso may have played its last match, Apple TV+ wants to let viewers know there’s still more content to binge.

To that end, the streaming service has dropped a sizzle reel of its forthcoming projects, which include the World War II series Masters of the Air starring Elvis Oscar nominee Austin Butler; the mid-air, real-time thriller show Hijack, starring and produced by Idris Elba; and the historical drama Lessons in Chemistry, with Oscar winner Brie Larson.

There’s also snippets of new shows: Platonic, the series starring Neighbors co-stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne; Sugar, the sci-fi drama starring Oscar nominee Colin Farrell; the drama The Crowded Room with Tom Holland; Palm Royale starring Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney and Carol Burnett; and the comedy film The Beanie Bubble, about the hype surrounding Beanie Babies, starring Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis.

As far as returning shows go, the comedy series Loot, starring SNL vet Maya Rudolph, will be back, as is The Afterparty with Tiffany Haddish. The sci-fi epic Foundation returns, led by Lee Pace, as does the retro comedy Physical with Byrne, the sports drama Swagger with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and the acclaimed The Morning Show, starring co-producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.