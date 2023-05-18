Apple TV+ releases teaser for Scorsese’s star-studded ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Apple TV+

On Thursday, Apple TV+ dropped the intense first teaser for Killers of the Flower Moon, the drama from Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese starring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser.

Based on David Grann‘s bestselling book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the real-life serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a murder spree known locally as the Reign of Terror.

When oil was discovered on Osage land, its Native American residents became globally wealthy overnight. That didn’t sit well with the white folks living there, leading to betrayal, corruption and murder.

The teaser features only DiCaprio’s Ernest Burkhart reading from a book on the Osage and how they faced persecution on their own land by settlers.

“Greed is an animal that hungers for blood,” a title card reads, as the intensity ratchets up.

As he reads, we see flashes of the other characters, all coming together for one group shot at the teaser’s climax. “Can you find the wolves in this picture?” DiCaprio repeats, making an obvious connection.

The movie debuts in limited release from Paramount Pictures on October 6; wide release comes October 20. It comes to Apple TV+ after it goes wide.

