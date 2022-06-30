Apple TV+ announces cast for ‘Godzilla and the Titans’ live-action show

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Apple TV+ has added one of the stars of its acclaimed series Pachinko to the streaming service’s upcoming live-action show Godzilla and the Titans.

Anna Sawai will join newcomer Ren Watabe, The Young Wife‘s Kiersey Clemons, Mare of Easttown‘s Joe Tippett and Versailles‘ Elisa Lasowski for the show, which is set in the so-called Monsterverse of the titular, nuclear-powered lizard and his kaiju friends and foes.

Sawai will play a former schoolteacher and “G-Day survivor” who returns to her familial home of Japan and “uncovers a family secret.”

As reported in January, the show was created by Star Trek: Enterprise‘s Chris Black and Matt Fraction, whose Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye run inspired the Disney+ series of the same name.

Emmy-nominated WandaVision director Matthew Shakman will direct the first two episodes of Godzilla and the Titans and also act as executive producer on the show.

The recent Monsterverse movies began with the stand-alone 2014 film Godzilla. That hit was followed up by 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, which hinted at an expanded universe of other Titans.

2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters was next, followed by 2021’s blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong. The films, released by Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, earned more than $2 billion worldwide — and will be followed on the big screen by another, just-announced Godzilla vs. Kong movie, set for release in theaters in 2024.

Legendary Television is producing the Apple TV+ Original series.

