Anthony Mackie helping hometown of New Orleans ahead of hurricane season

Courtesy GAF

Marvel movie star Anthony Mackie is taking to the skies — well, at least rooftop level — to help people just as his Sam Wilson did as Falcon and Captain America in the MCU.

Mackie, the son of a roofer, has teamed up with roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF’s GAF Community Matters, a charity initiative that is literally putting roofs over the heads of people in Mackie’s storm-battered hometown of New Orleans.

“Growing up, I spent summers working on roofs with my family, so I know how important this work is to keeping families safe and building stronger communities,” Mackie said in announcing the team-up. “Everyone deserves a roof over their head, and I’m proud to be working with GAF to give back to my hometown and ensure we withstand the next storm.”

According to FEMA data cited by GAF, more than 10,000 families remain displaced and unable to return home following Hurricane Ida in 2021. Nearly 20 years after Hurricane Katrina, around 26% of homes are still vacant in New Orleans’ 7th Ward.

GAF is investing $25 million to rebuild the community through its charity initiative. The goal is not only to physically repair damage but to train residents in how to do so.

The company plans to repair or replace 500 roofs throughout the Gulf Region, starting with 150 roofs in the Katrina-battered 7th Ward, and Mackie is right up there with them, shingles, not shield, in hand.

