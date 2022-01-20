Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance produce ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery’, Anthony Mackie to make his directorial debut and more

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Angela Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance are serving as executive producers of the docuseries One Thousand Years of Slavery, which will premiere on the Smithsonian Channel during Black History Month on Monday, February 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Debbie Allen, Lorraine Toussaint, Soledad O’Brien, CCH Pounder, and Dulé Hill are among the personalities featured in the four-part series, which explores slavery’s legacy.

“One Thousand Years of Slavery stretches the canvas beyond the 400 years we’ve traditionally learned about, and I’m thrilled to bring this storytelling to life with Smithsonian Channel,” Bassett said in a statement. Vance added, “We are incredibly proud to be part of this journey.”

In other news, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie will make his directorial debut with Spark, a true story about Claudette Colvin, an unsung pioneer of the Civil Rights era, Deadline reports. Saniyya Sidney who portrayed Venus Williams in King Richard, will star as Colvin.

“It’s great to be a superhero in movies, but she’s a real live one living amongst us, and I’m honored to tell her story,” Mackie said in a statement.

Finally, grown-ish has dropped the trailer for the second half of its fourth season, which premieres January 27 on Freeform. In the clip, Zoey, portrayed by Yara Shahidi, is faced with choosing between love or her career as graduation approaches.

Specifically, Zoey must decide whether to pursue a fashion career in New York City with her ex-boyfriend, Luca, played by Luka Sabbat, or to accept the invitation from her current boyfriend Aaron, portrayed Trevor Jackson, to accompany him to South Africa, where he’s received a grant from the University of Johannesburg.

