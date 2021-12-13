‘And Just Like That…’ he’s alive: See Chris Noth in Peloton ad after shocking series surprise

Peloton/Maximum Effort

(SPOILERS AHEAD) Sex and the City fans were served a major surprise at the end of the first episode of the new sequel series, And Just Like That… — and Peloton was at the center of the plot point.

Now, the fitness company has responded with the help of Chris Noth in the form of a new ad.

In the revival, Noth’s Mr. Big, husband to Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw, dies of a heart attack after his regular workout on a Peloton bike. Having suffered from heart-related issues throughout the series, Carrie finds him collapsed in the shower, and he dies in her arms.

In the newly released 30-second ad, which is narrated by actor Ryan Reynolds and created by his Maximum Effort company, Noth appears by the fire alongside real-life Peloton instructor Jess King, who appeared as a cycling instructor in the show.

“To new beginnings,” Noth beams. “I feel great — should we take another ride?”

In voiceover, Reynolds says, “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation … Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels. He’s alive.”

Reynolds’ involvement is particularly clever. In 2019, Reynolds tapped actress Monica Ruiz for an ad for his Aviation American Gin, which came out shortly after she appeared in a Peloton commercial critics called sexist. In the Peloton ad, a husband gifted his wife one of the bikes, and she slavishly tracked her progress for him.

In Reynolds’ spot, Ruiz was seemingly still in character from the Peloton spot. She and her girlfriends sit wordlessly for a few beats, the implication is that she just told them about her “gift,” and made a big decision about her relationship.

“To new beginnings,” she toasts.







