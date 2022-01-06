‘And Just Like That…’, Chris Noth’s cameo cut from season finale

RCF/MEGA/GC Images

(SPOILERS AHEAD) And Just Like That… Chris Noth has been scrapped from the show’s season finale.

According to TVLine, the season finale of the HBO Max revival featured a cameo from Noth’s character Big when Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie visits Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge to spread his ashes in the Seine river. Afterward, Big, who died in the first episode of the sequel, was going to appear to Carrie. However, sources tell the outlet that the February 3 finale will be scrapping that fantasy element, deeming it not essential to the storyline, which is about Carrie getting closure.

The change comes after Noth was accused of sexual assault by several women. In the wake of the allegations, the actor has been dropped by his representation and his gig on CBS’ The Equalizer. Peloton also stopped airing a brand new spot that featured the 67-year-old.

Noth has denied the accusations.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.