An offer you can’t refuse: ‘The Godfather’ getting a theatrical re-release for its 50th anniversary

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola‘s Oscar-winning epic The Godfather, Paramount Pictures has announced the acclaimed film is headed back to theaters.

The masterpiece will screen for a limited time exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S., as well as in international territories around the world, starting February 25, 2022.

What’s more, all three films in the Godfather saga, “meticulously restored under the direction of Coppola” will debut for the first time on 4K Ultra HD on March 22, 2022, just before The Godfather‘s official 50th birthday on March 24.

“I am very proud of The Godfather, which certainly defined the first third of my creative life,” says Coppola in a statement. “With this 50th anniversary tribute, I’m especially proud Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is included, as it captures Mario and my original vision in definitively concluding our epic trilogy.”

Coda was Coppola’s 2020 mostly well-received re-edit of 1990’s Godfather III, which debuted to a harsh critical reception.

Coppola adds of the forthcoming 4K release, “It’s also gratifying to celebrate this milestone with Paramount alongside the wonderful fans who’ve loved it for decades, younger generations who still find it relevant today, and those who will discover it for the first time.”

