Amy Schumer unpacks “shocking” Oscar night to Howard Stern

ABC

Amy Schumer made a remote appearance on Sirius/XM’s The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, and she held little back about her recent stint as Oscars co-host.

“I don’t think it was traumatizing for me, I think it was traumatizing for all of us,” she said of Will Smith‘s slapping and then cursing out Chris Rock, after he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the broadcast.

“It was upsetting as a person,” Billboard quoted the comedian aS saying. “I was in an abusive relationship years ago. …I thought right away, ‘Oh my God, Will Smith must be in so much pain.’ I felt bad for him, too. That’s probably not the right instinct,” she admitted.

Amy added, “To see your friend get hit and, also Will Smith, who we’ve all loved forever…it was upsetting for so many reasons.

Calling it “shocking,” she added that as a stand-up, having the video endure forever would be a “nightmare.”

As for how Rock has dealt with the situation, Schumer said, “[H]e knows what he’s doing. I have a bad poker face, and I need to share what’s on my mind in a compulsive way. But I think he’s really smart…He hasn’t spoken publicly about it, so I shouldn’t speak for him. He’s a pro, he’s a sweetheart.”

The incident had another “trigger” for Schumer, as she suffers from trichotillomania, a condition that makes her compulsively pull out her hair.

Seeing as Jada’s baldness, which Rock made fun of, was caused in part by her alopecia, Schumer told Stern, “Growing up, if somebody talked about my hair, it was like the biggest fear of my life, and I’m sure that’s a big deal for their family.”

Schumer also revealed her Hulu show, Life & Beth, was renewed for a second season.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.