Amy Schumer says her “queen” Kirsten Dunst was in on Oscars “seat filler” joke

While it went unnoticed by some in the wake of the “slap heard ’round the world,” some fans of Kirsten Dunst took issue with an Oscars moment in which co-host Amy Schumer referred to the nominated actress as a “seat filler.”

The bit had Schumer pulling Dunst from her seat and sitting in it next to The Power of the Dog nominee Jesse Plemons.

“You know that’s my wife, Amy,” Plemmons protested.

“You’re married to that seat filler?” Schumer said. “Oh, that’s weird.”

Dunst stans can relax, however: Schumer responded to the online backlash with an Instagram post explaining, “That was a choreographed bit she was in on,” adding, “Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that.”

Plemons and Dunst were apparently so convincing — hey, they were both Oscar-nominated for the same film, after all — that fans cried foul.

“what kristen dunst should’ve done to amy schumer,” one Tweeter noted, with footage of Will Smith‘s slap of Chris Rock.

