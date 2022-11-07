Amy Schumer reveals her son Gene, 3, hospitalized for RSV

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Amy Schumer on Sunday revealed that her 3-year-old son Gene was hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus, two days before hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

“This was the hardest week of my life. I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going though this right now. I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive,” the Life and Beth and Inside Amy Schumer star shared Sunday on Instagram, adding, “My son is home and better.”

Schumer, who marked her third SNL hosting gig on Saturday, also gave a shout out to the show’s staff, writing, “The reason this show is so fun to do isn’t actually the performance or the show itself. It’s getting to spend time with the people there. The cast and the writers of course but the people who are behind the scenes making it run smooth are my favorite.”

“Thank you everyone there and to the doctors and nurses who helped us,” she concluded.

Chicago P.D. actress Sophia Bush replied, “So glad the little guy is alright, and that your people held you through it.”

Singer/songwriter Vanessa Carlton wrote, “Wow Amy that is intense beyond. So happy he’s out and doing well!”

“I’m so glad he’s okay and you were beyond brilliant,” added comedian Judy Gold.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that most people recover from RSV in a week or two but the virus can be serious for infants and older adults. The CDC reports an increase in RSV detections and RSV-associated emergency department visits and hospitalizations in multiple U.S. regions, with some regions nearing seasonal peak levels.

