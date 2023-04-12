Amanda Bynes reportedly released from mental health facility

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Amanda Bynes was released from a Southern California mental health facility on Monday and will start outpatient treatment sources tell TMZ.

The actress, 37, was released after both Bynes and the medical staff determined she was ready to get back to her day-to-day life, say the insiders.

The sources add that Bynes will live in her own home and maintain much of the independence she enjoyed following her nine-year conservatorship.

TMZ previously reported that the former Amanda Show star was spotted wandering naked in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 19.

Bynes reportedly waved down a car, telling the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode, and then called 911 on herself, according to the outlet. After arriving at a police station unharmed, she was placed under a routine 72-hour psychiatric hold.

Bynes’ struggle with mental health was at the center of the nine-year conservatorship that was placed on her affairs. It was terminated last year.

