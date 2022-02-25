Amanda Bynes lobbies judge to end conservatorship

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Following Britney Spears being freed from her conservatorship, former Easy A star Amanda Bynes has reportedly lobbied a Los Angeles judge to end hers.

Bynes’ mother Lynn was put in charge of her affairs temporarily following a 2013 incident in which Bynes reportedly set fire to a driveway. After the driveway incident, Bynes was placed on a psychiatric hold. The temporary conservatorship was reinstated in 2014.

In 2014, Bynes revealed she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

According to Page Six, Bynes requested this week that the Ventura County Superior Court in California terminate the conservatorship, and a hearing was scheduled for March 22 to reassess her heath records, which is a required first step.

Her attorney, David A. Esquibias, tells People, “Amanda…believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

Last April, he told the magazine that the star was “doing great,” adding, “She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes.”

