Amanda Bynes’ attorney says she’s been “flooded” with interview offers; reality show possible?

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Following Tuesday’s termination of her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship, Amanda Bynes is in demand, according to her attorney.

David A. Esquibias tells Entertainment Tonight, “While Amanda’s being flooded with [interview] offers…she’s not ready to talk and is laying [sic] low for a while.”

He added, “Several production companies reached out to her team about filming documentaries or a potential reality show on her life moving forward.”

Through Esquibias, Bynes noted after a Los Angeles judge’s decision, “words can’t describe how I feel.” She called it “wonderful news,” adding, “I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time.”

She further explained in her statement, “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors, including my fragrance line, and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

Bynes’ mother, Lynn Bynes, was put temporarily in charge of Bynes’ affairs following a 2013 incident in which the Easy A and The Amanda Show actress reportedly started a small fire in a neighbor’s driveway, which came on the heels of previous erratic behavior. After the driveway incident, the actress was placed on a temporary psychiatric hold.

The conservatorship was reinstated in 2014, the same year Bynes revealed she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

After the decision to end the conservatorship, Lynn Bynes told ET in a statement that she’s “very happy and proud of Amanda for everything that she’s done and come through,” and said she’s, “looking forward to…having a mother-daughter relationship rather than a conservator-conservatee relationship.”

