Ally Sheedy on reuniting with Molly Ringwald in ‘Single Drunk Female’ season 2

Freeform/Sami Drasin

When Single Drunk Female returns for season 2, it’ll bring about a long-awaited screen reunion.

Ally Sheedy’s Carol goes through a season of growth, but she also clashes with her late husband’s sister during a pivotal flashback episode. Who better to play Sheedy’s sister-in-law than Molly Ringwald? Sheedy let ABC Audio know what it was like to act alongside her The Breakfast Club co-star all these years later.

“I love Molly. We have an unspoken language, unspoken communication. There’s things I just don’t have to put into words with Molly. We work together in a kind of seamless way,” Sheedy says. “I feel really safe with Molly. I trust her and she trusts me, so we can go at each other a little bit, if you know what I mean. There’s just all the history. It was so much fun to be with her.”

Sheedy says while it was great to act beside Ringwald again, it was just as “lovely” to hang out with her on set.

“She brought her little dog, and we were talking about her fabulous daughter Mathilda, who is just starting to become an actor,” Sheedy says. “All the things that you could think it would be, it was.”

As for what fans can expect this season, Sheedy teases that Carol will be working on herself.

“As far as Carol is concerned, she’s never wrong and she has been wronged by everybody,” Sheedy says. “She has to start questioning herself, admitting things that she wouldn’t admit and finding it within herself to apologize and try to heal this relationship with Samantha.”

Season 2 of Single Drunk Female premieres Wednesday, April 12, on Freeform, and the entire 10-episode season streams Thursday, April 13, on Hulu.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.