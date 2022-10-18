“All is Forgiven”: Restaurateur says James Corden apologized after being tagged his “most abusive customer”

Â©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved/Terence Patrick

(NOTE LANGUAGE) In less than a day after banning the Late Late Show host from his eatery Balthazar, restaurateur Keith McNally says James Corden called to apologize.

In an Instagram post Monday, McNally labeled Corden “a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man,” calling him “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

McNally added, “I don’t often 86 [ban] a customer, [until] today I 86’d Corden…”

The restaurant owner detailed two incidents in which Corden reportedly berated staffers at the eatery, including one instance where a strand of hair was found in his food, and he demanded free drinks for his entire stay. “This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that,” the comic reportedly threatened.

Another incident reportedly saw Corden dining with his wife, when she became irate because “there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk” in her omelette. When a new dish was prepared, the side was incorrect, and McNally claimed Corden screamed at the server, “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!” leaving the staffer “very shaken.”

After the post was picked up by several news outlets, however, McNally posted that Corden called and “apologized profusely.”

The restaurateur continued, “Having f***ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.” He added, “anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere,” concluding with, “All is Forgiven.”

