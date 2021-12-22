Alicia Witt’s parents found dead in their Massachusetts home

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Alicia Witt is dealing with some tragic news right before the holidays.

The actress’ parents – Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75 – were found dead in their Massachusetts home on December 20.

According to Worcester’s Telegram & Gazette, Witt had not heard from her parents in several days and asked a relative to do a well-being check.

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” she said in a statement. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

Police told the Telegram & Gazette that the cause of death remains a mystery. There were no obvious signs of trauma and authorities ruled out carbon monoxide in the home. They do not believe the deaths to be suspicious.

A neighbor told the publication they believed the couple had been ill for some time.

Witt is perhaps best known for her roles in 1984’s Dune and The Walking Dead. She also appeared in the movies Mr. Holland’s Opus, Two Weeks Notice and Vanilla Sky, and on the TV shows Twin Peaks, The Sopranos, Two and a Half Men, Orange Is the New Black and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.