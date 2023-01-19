Alec Baldwin’s attorney vows to “fight” involuntary manslaughter charges

ABC News

An attorney for Alec Baldwin vows to fight the two counts of involuntary manslaughter Baldwin was charged with Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on his film Rust in 2021.

Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas said in a statement, “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

He added, “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Hutchins, 42, was working as a cinematographer on the Western when she was accidentally shot and killed by the film’s star, Baldwin, while he was practicing using a Colt-style .45 revolver on set. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting, but no charges will be filed related to that.

Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb also announced Thursday that armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

They also revealed assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. Halls reportedly handed Baldwin the weapon after the set’s armorer provided it. Halls’ terms include a suspended sentence and six months of probation.

Both counts against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are fourth-degree felonies punishable by up to 18 months in jail. However, a firearm enhancement on the second charge could carry a mandatory sentence of five years in prison, prosecutors said.

