Alec Baldwin tweets lawyers’ response to New Mexico safety bureau’s ‘Rust’ fine

Alec Baldwin has tweeted out a reaction to the fine issued by the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) to the producers of his movie Rust over the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021.

Rather that issuing his own statement, the outspoken actor posted his lawyers’ official response.

“We are grateful to the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau for investigating this matter,” the statement begins. “We appreciate the report exonerates Mr. Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds.”

The rep continues, “Additionally, the report recognizes that Mr. Baldwin’s authority on the production was limited to approving script changes and creative casting. Mr. Baldwin had no authority over the matters that were the subject of the Bureau’s findings of violations, and we are pleased that the New Mexico officials have clarified these critical issues. We are confident that the individuals identified in the report will be held accountable for this tragedy.”

On the day in question, the firearm Baldwin was pointing at Hutchins discharged, fatally striking her, and injuring the movie’s director, Joel Souza.

Rust Movie Productions LLC was fined more than $136,000 for, according to a press release from the agency, plain indifference to the “recognized hazards associated with the use of firearms on set that resulted in a fatality, severe injury, and unsafe working conditions.”

One of those safety rules is that employees must “refrain from pointing a firearm at anyone, except after consultation with the Property Master, Armorer or other safety representative, such as the First Assistant Director.” OHSB concluded, “By failing to follow these practices, an avoidable loss of life occurred.”

Baldwin contended the movie’s first assistant director, David Halls, handed him the Colt-style pistol after declaring it “cold,” or safe to handle.

