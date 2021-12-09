Alec Baldwin posts some ‘Rust’ crew members’ statement denying fatal set was chaotic

ABC News

Alec Baldwin posted to Instagram a statement from some of the crew of the movie Rust, on which the actor and producer fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October.

Some crew members have described the fatal incident as a result of unsafe work conditions, long workdays, and unqualified hires — notably neophyte armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

However, in the message Baldwin passed along to his 2.4 million followers, these other crew members denied claims that the film set was, “a representation of the kind of conditions our unions are fighting against.”

These conditions reportedly led some to walk off the set — even among Hutchins’ own department.

Baldwin, who was an actor and producer on the project, previously told ABC News he hadn’t been made aware of such allegations, nor did he believe the set to be unsafe.

“The descriptions of Rust as a chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative workplace are false and distract from what matters most: the memory of Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices,” Thursday’s statement read.

“While it is true that a few crew members quit prior to the accident, the vast majority of us remained, never feeling the need to protest or quit. We were enjoying our workplace. Those disgruntled few do not represent the views of all of us.”

Baldwin denied to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he pulled the trigger on a pistol loaded with a live round, insisting the gun just “went off.”

Industry experts have publicly doubted his claims, including veteran movie armorer Steve Wolf. When asked by The Wrap to assess how likely the odds are that Baldwin was telling the truth, Wolf replied, “On a scale of one to 10? Zero.”

The investigation into the shooting that left Hutchins dead, and director Joel Souza injured, continues.

