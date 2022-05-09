Alec and Hilaria Baldwin say baby #7 will be a girl

Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

On their Instagram pages, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin announced that their seventh child will be a girl. The news was broken with a video in which mom and dad, along with some of their kids — Carmen Gabriela, 8; Rafael Thomas, 6; and Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5 — gave the coming bundle of joy some life advice.

“One characteristic doesn’t define you,” Alec said, smiling. “You are a complicated and multifaced human,” Carmen added. “No one can define your cultures,” Leonardo followed.

“You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone,” Hilaria commented, adding later, “Feel free to immerse in and express all parts of your identity.”

Of course, their two youngest children — almost-20-month-old Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, and 15-month-old Lucia — were too young to add their two cents, but they’re shown playing with their siblings.

