AJR shares clip of new track, “The Dumb Song”

AJR‘s next song is dumb — their words, not ours.

In a Facebook post, the brother trio shares a clip of an upcoming track apparently called “The Dumb Song.” The video features frontman Jack Met singing the lyrics, “When we go down/ when kingdom come/ Don’t look at me, don’t look at me/ I’m just too dumb.”

“The Dumb Song” is due out Friday, April 21. It follows AJR’s 2022 singles “I Won’t” and “The DJ Is Crying for Help.”

AJR’s most recent album is 2021’s OK ORCHESTRA, which features the singles “Bang!” and “Way Less Sad.”