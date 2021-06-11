Ahead of its second-season premiere, Jason Momoa’s ‘See’ gets third season renewal on Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Jason Momoa‘s post-apocalyptic series See launches its second season on August 27, and Apple TV+ has just released a new teaser — and announced it has green-lighted the series for a third installment, to boot.

Marvel movie star Dave Bautista joins the cast for the second season of the show, which imagines a far-future in which humans have been robbed of their sight, but not their thirst for conquest.

Momoa plays Baba Voss, who is trying to reunite his family torn apart by war but who must face an old enemy — his brother Edo, played by Bautista.

See also stars Alfre Woodard, Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, David Hewlett, and Tamara Tunie.

The third season is currently being shot in Canada.

