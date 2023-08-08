After record run, IMAX extends ‘Oppenheimer’ in its large-format theaters

Universal

After breaking records for the large-format theater chain, Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer is staying put in IMAX theaters.

ABC Audio has confirmed IMAX is extending the run of the star-packed, acclaimed movie, which has made $550 million worldwide, nearly unheard of for a three-hour historical drama. All 19 North American IMAX 70mm locations will continue screening the movie starring Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt through the end of August.

Through Monday, August 7, Oppenheimer has made $117.5 million in IMAX theaters alone, making it Nolan’s highest-grossing release in his preferred format, and the eighth highest-grossing IMAX release of all time.

Nolan has always been an innovator using IMAX film, which he has called “a portal into a level of emotion you can’t get from other formats.” He actually helped invent a black-and-white film specifically for Oppenheimer, calling the results “magical and inspiring.”

