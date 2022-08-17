Adrienne Bailon welcomes son Ever James with husband Israel Houghton: “We are so in love”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Surprise! Adrienne Bailon and her husband Israel Houghton are officially parents!

Taking to Instagram Tuesday, the couple announced that they welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy named Ever James.

Alongside a heartwarming black-and-white photo of the trio snuggled in bed together, they wrote, “Ever James / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face /Heart to heart and eye to eye.”

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises,” the post continued.

Bailon and Houghton, who wed in 2016, continued, “We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”

The new parents shared that they feel “joy and overwhelming love & gratitude” after welcoming their son and thanked those who “have stood with us over 5 years on this journey.”

“He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!” the post concluded.

The couple was flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments section, including from celebrities like Khloe Kardashian.

“I am so beyond happy for you A!!! He is the luckiest little boy to have you both as his parents,” the reality star wrote. “You are going to be the most incredible mommy! I love you! Enjoy every second.”

Country singer Mickey Guyton, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes and others also sent the couple well wishes.

