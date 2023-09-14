Adam Sandler to launch 25-City North American I Missed You comedy tour in October

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Adam Sandler will launch his 25-city I Missed You North American tour in October, the comedian and Live Nation announced on Wednesday, September 13.

The tour, which also teases a “surprise guest,” will kick off in Vancouver, BC on October 12 and include stops in Portland, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Memphis, Toronto and more before wrapping up in Denver on December 12.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Thursday, September 14 at 12 p.m. local time, while the general sale begins the next day.

For a full list of dates and tickets, visit LiveNation.com.

